Tuesday, September 17, 2024
PTI approaches LHC for permission to hold Minare Pakistan rally

PTI approaches LHC for permission to hold Minare Pakistan rally
September 17, 2024
LAHORE  -   Pak­istan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition with the Lahore High Court, seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 21. The peti­tion, submitted by PTI lead­ers Alia Hamza and Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, names the Punjab government and other relevant authorities as respondents. PTI, the largest opposition party, claims it has been repeatedly denied permission to hold rallies in Lahore on political grounds. The party’s application to the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore for the upcoming rally has also been rejected.PTI argues that it is their constitutional right to hold political gatherings and has requested court to intervene and grant them permission to proceed with the event.

