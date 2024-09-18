Wednesday, September 18, 2024
PU suspends 3 employees for leaking LLB paper

Staff Reporter
September 17, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Punjab Uni­versity administration on Monday suspended three employees on the charge of leaking LLB papers. According to the spokesperson, three employees came under the administration’s radar for bypassing the system of secrecy of papers. The PU admin­istration suspected the suspicious activities of these employees and got to the bottom of the matter. The administra­tion has also used a lo­cal intelligence agency sources. The university spokesperson said that with the help of the of­ficers of the intelligence agency, the administra­tion reached the alleged culprits with reliable evidences.

Staff Reporter

