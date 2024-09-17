Raihan Merchant honored with Digital Leader’s Award 2024

LAHORE - Raihan Merchant, chairman and CEO of Z2C Limited, was awarded the prestigious Digi­tal Leader’s Award 2024 at a ceremony in Lahore. This accolade recognizes his three decades of unparalleled contributions to Pakistan’s media and advertising industry, along with his role in driving digital trans­formation and innovation in the country.

In his acceptance speech, Merchant em­phasized the importance of his team and the role of technology in shaping the in­dustry’s future: “I’m fortunate to lead a for­ward-thinking team that turns challenges into opportunities every day. Their dedica­tion to innovation and pushing boundar­ies is what drives our success. This award is a testament to our shared commitment to staying ahead in a rapidly evolving digi­tal world, and by embracing cutting-edge technologies, we continue shaping the fu­ture of media and advertising in Pakistan.”

Under Raihan Merchant’s leadership, Z2C Limited has become a driving force in media, advertising, and technology, invest­ing in ventures that promote transparency, sustainability, and innovation across in­dustries. Z2C’s ventures include Brainchild Communications, a Publicis Groupe-affil­iated media agency that has topped REC­MA’s annual rankings since 2020, marking the first time a locally owned agency has outperformed international competitors. Additionally, Walee, a creator economy ecosystem, has been instrumental in ad­vancing influencer marketing, while Be­gin.Watch, a premium subscription-based streaming service, has secured live sports and entertainment deals with global giants such as the English Premier League, Para­mount, NBC Universal, and Sony Entertain­ment. The digital consultancy Activ8 and AI-powered news sentiment tracker Lytics further highlight Z2C’s commitment to pio­neering data-driven solutions for the evolv­ing media and advertising landscape.

Raihan Merchant’s legacy also includes backing untested ventures that have be­come monumental successes. He played a pivotal role in the distribution of Coke Studio in 2008 and the launch of the Paki­stan Super League in 2015, two landmark achievements that transformed Pakistan’s entertainment and sports industries.