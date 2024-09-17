Raihan Merchant honored with Digital Leader’s Award 2024

LAHORE - Raihan Merchant, chairman and CEO of Z2C Limited, was awarded the prestigious Digital Leader’s Award 2024 at a ceremony in Lahore. This accolade recognizes his three decades of unparalleled contributions to Pakistan’s media and advertising industry, along with his role in driving digital transformation and innovation in the country.
In his acceptance speech, Merchant emphasized the importance of his team and the role of technology in shaping the industry’s future: “I’m fortunate to lead a forward-thinking team that turns challenges into opportunities every day. Their dedication to innovation and pushing boundaries is what drives our success. This award is a testament to our shared commitment to staying ahead in a rapidly evolving digital world, and by embracing cutting-edge technologies, we continue shaping the future of media and advertising in Pakistan.”
Under Raihan Merchant’s leadership, Z2C Limited has become a driving force in media, advertising, and technology, investing in ventures that promote transparency, sustainability, and innovation across industries. Z2C’s ventures include Brainchild Communications, a Publicis Groupe-affiliated media agency that has topped RECMA’s annual rankings since 2020, marking the first time a locally owned agency has outperformed international competitors. Additionally, Walee, a creator economy ecosystem, has been instrumental in advancing influencer marketing, while Begin.Watch, a premium subscription-based streaming service, has secured live sports and entertainment deals with global giants such as the English Premier League, Paramount, NBC Universal, and Sony Entertainment. The digital consultancy Activ8 and AI-powered news sentiment tracker Lytics further highlight Z2C’s commitment to pioneering data-driven solutions for the evolving media and advertising landscape.
Raihan Merchant’s legacy also includes backing untested ventures that have become monumental successes. He played a pivotal role in the distribution of Coke Studio in 2008 and the launch of the Pakistan Super League in 2015, two landmark achievements that transformed Pakistan’s entertainment and sports industries.