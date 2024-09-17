Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Rare shy penguin wins NZ bird of the year

September 17, 2024
WELLINGTON   -   A shy yellow-eyed penguin has come out on top of one of New Zealand’s most con­tested competitions to win Bird of the Year. More than 50,000 people voted in the competition - which has in the past seen its fair share of scandal, in­cluding claims of foreign interference and allegations of cheating. Last year, the pūteketeke won the competition after comedian John Oliver threw his weight behind it, launching a cam­paign that involved him dressing up as the bird, complete with a strik­ing burnt-orange mullet. Thought to be one of the world’s rarest penguin species, the hoiho can be found only in New Zealand. According to Forest & Bird, the organisation that runs the competition, the hoiho secured a victory with 6,328 votes - ahead of the Karure Chatham Island black robin with more than 5,000 votes. This is the second time the hoiho has swooped in to win the competition, having also come in first in 2019 - the same year where allegations arose that the hoiho had only won after Russian interference. Hundreds of votes for the bird were found to have come from Russia, though Forest & Bird said these were likely not fradu­lent votes, but those from Russian or­nithologists.

