SAP Innovation Day highlights AI-driven business solutions

KARACHI - SAP, the global leader in enterprise software solutions, hosted its highly anticipated SAP Innovation Day, centered around the theme Better Business Transformation with SAP Business AI. The event showcased the convergence of cutting-edge technology and future-proof insights, aligning seamlessly with Pakistan’s ambitious future trajectory.
The SAP Innovation Day highlighted the transformative power of artificial intelligence in business, drawing together an impressive array of industry titans, thought leaders, and seasoned professionals from diverse sectors. This collaborative platform facilitated the exchange of invaluable insights, proven best practices, and inspiring success stories of AI-enabled business transformations.
A prerecorded talk by Syed Babar Ali, the respected philanthropist, Founder of Packages Limited and LUMS, was the highlight of the event. Commenting on the scope of technology in business, he said “Technology has enabled managers to become good managers, they make better business decisions based on logic and facts. SAP understands your business needs in an economical way, your investment in SAP systems is just a small fraction of the profits you can make if you use technology properly.”