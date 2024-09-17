Saudi Arabia advances nuclear power project, set to host international conference in 2025

Saudi Arabia has made significant progress toward building its first nuclear power plant, having completed the necessary regulatory requirements, announced Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman at the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

Prince Abdulaziz highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure meets international regulatory standards, emphasizing the country’s dedication to developing peaceful nuclear energy. As the chairman of both the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy and the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission, he reiterated the importance of nuclear energy for Saudi Arabia's economic and social development.

The Kingdom’s national nuclear project, which includes the construction of the first nuclear power plant, aims to diversify the energy mix and promote sustainable development, in line with global commitments.

In a further commitment to international cooperation, Prince Abdulaziz announced that Saudi Arabia will host an International Conference on Nuclear Emergencies by late 2025. The conference will focus on enhancing global preparedness for nuclear emergencies, with the Kingdom eager to work with other nations to ensure its success.

Moreover, the minister revealed that Saudi Arabia has completed key administrative steps for its nuclear regulatory framework and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. The Kingdom has requested the IAEA to revoke the Small Quantities Protocol and fully implement the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement by December 2024. This reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to its international obligations and the global non-proliferation regime.

Prince Abdulaziz expressed gratitude to IAEA leaders for their support in advancing Saudi Arabia’s nuclear initiatives and highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to strengthen radiological monitoring and early warning systems, offering its capabilities to the global network.