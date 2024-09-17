Senate passes resolution demanding Sept 7 as Finality of Prophethood Day

ISLAMABAD - The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday unanimously passed the resolution demanding the government to declare official celebration of the of Finality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) Day on September 7th as a national holiday in connection with the day of declaration of Qadia­nis as non-Muslims. The 12th meeting of the 342nd Senate Session started almost 11 minutes late with the recitation of the Holy Quran under Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar in chair.

Senator Atta-ur-Rehman of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) moved the resolution stating: “Com­memorating the historical day of September 7, 1974; the day when the Parliament of Pakistan unani­mously declared Qadianis as a non-Muslims minor­ity; Noting that indeed that day was historical not just for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim world as the long sustained struggle of the Muslims ultimate­ly became successful; Realizing that it is imperative to highlight and remember the historical moments, the Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends to the Government that the day may be celebrated of­ficially and be declared as a national holiday.”

Speaking on the motion, he said the Day was his­toric as the Parliament put a bulwark against the invaders on the sanctity of the Finality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The occasion de­manded the government to create awareness among the young generation, by declaring it a national holi­day, on the matter of critical religious importance, he added. Maulana Atta underlined that the Parlia­ment session continued for 13 consecutive days to declare these rebel Qadianis as non-Muslims. “The government should announce medals for those Par­liamentarians who played crucial role in ensuring protection of the Finality of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him) to remember their meritorious contri­butions for Islam,” the JUI-F Senator said.