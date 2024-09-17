Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SEPA report reveals supply unsafe drinking water by HW&SBC’s filter plants

NEWS WIRE
September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has disclosed that all the water filtration plants of Hy­derabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) are supply­ing ‘unsafe’ drinking water to the citi­zens of the city. Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal wrote a letter in this regard to the corporation’s Managing Director Zahid Khemtio on Monday. He stated that the agency col­lected water samples from Jamshoro road, Hala Naka, Hussainabad, Lati­fabad, Paritabad and Ghangra Mori fil­tration plants for the lab test. The DG added that the water analysis reports indicated concentration of different parameters in excess of Sindh Envi­ronment Quality Standards (SEQS) as notified by the provincial government for safe drinking water.

“The parameters were also in excess of the World Health Organization’s guidelines for safe drinking water,” he underlined. The DG also pointed out that the residents of Hyderabad were as a consequence suffering from water borne diseases and health haz­ards. Mughal emphasized that urgent remedial measures were required so that the water consumers could be protected from hazardous and con­taminated water. “In case of negli­gence to this advisory, the responsibil­ity will lie on the entire management of WASA Hyderabad,” he warned.

Govt shelves judicial reforms plan after last-ditch efforts to placate Fazl fail

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024