Shadab, Usama guide Panthers to 84-run win over Lions

LAHORE - Shadab Khan’s all-round performance, coupled with half-centuries from Mubasir Khan and Haider Ali, pro­pelled Lake City Panthers to an 84-run win over Nurpur Lions in the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup match held at Iqbal Stadium, marked Pan­thers’ second victory in three games.

Batting first, Panthers were in trouble at 51 for four, but a crucial 144-run fifth-wicket stand between Mubasir (90 off 97 balls) and Haider (84 off 99 balls) rescued the innings, lifting them to a competitive 283 all out in 46.5 overs. Mubasir’s knock in­cluded 10 fours and three sixes, while Haider’s innings was laced with five fours and three sixes. Shadab con­tributed a quick­fire 37 off 29 balls towards the end of the innings.

Lions’ bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shaheen Shah Afridi each took three wickets, but their efforts were overshadowed by Panthers’ recovery. Despite a spirited 60 from Imam-ul- Haq and a 35-run contribution from Muhammad Irfan Khan, Lions fell short, bowled out for 199 in 35.2 overs. Shadab starred with the ball, taking three wickets for 42 runs, while Usama Mir also claimed three for 55. Mohammad Hasnain chipped in with two wickets for 28 runs.

After Tuesday’s rest day, Dolphins will face UMT Markhors on Wednes­day, with Markhors aiming to continue their winning streak, while Dolphins will look for their first win after losing to Panthers in their last outing.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PANTHERS 283 all out (Mubasir

Khan 90, Haider Ali 84, Shadab

Khan 37; Ahmed Daniyal 3-47, Shaheen

Shah Afridi 3-57) beat LIONS

199 all out (Imam-ul-Haq 60, Muhammad

Irfan Khan 35; Shadab

Khan 3-42, Usama Mir 3-55, Mohammad

Hasnain 2-28) by 84 runs.