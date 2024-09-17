‘Shogun’ and ‘The Bear’ shine as Emmys get underway

LOS ANGELES - Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday night, where historical epic “Shogun” -- a tale of warring dynasties in feudal Japan -- is poised to break all-time records at television’s equivalent of the Oscars. “We haven’t even given out a single award tonight, and yet ‘Shogun’ has already made Emmy history,” noted Daniel Levy, co-hosting with his father Eugene, in their opening segment. “Shogun” is already the most honored single season of any show in Emmys history, having accrued 14 gongs in minor categories at a separate gala last weekend. The FX series is hotly tipped to become the first ever non-English-language winner of the award for best drama -- the most prestigious prize at Sunday’s ceremony honoring the best of the small screen. The show’s cast could also win big with a host of other nominations, including for veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, and co-lead Anna Sawai.