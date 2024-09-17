Tuesday, September 17, 2024
‘Shogun’ and ‘The Bear’ shine as Emmys get underway

September 17, 2024
LOS ANGELES  -  Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday night, where histori­cal epic “Shogun” -- a tale of war­ring dynasties in feudal Japan -- is poised to break all-time records at television’s equivalent of the Os­cars. “We haven’t even given out a single award tonight, and yet ‘Shogun’ has already made Emmy history,” noted Daniel Levy, co-hosting with his father Eugene, in their opening segment. “Shogun” is already the most honored sin­gle season of any show in Emmys history, having accrued 14 gongs in minor categories at a separate gala last weekend. The FX series is hotly tipped to become the first ever non-English-language win­ner of the award for best drama -- the most prestigious prize at Sun­day’s ceremony honoring the best of the small screen. The show’s cast could also win big with a host of other nominations, including for veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, and co-lead Anna Sawai.

