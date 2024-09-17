SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis to kick off with over 100 entries across 15 categories

LAHORE - The SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Tournament is set to commence at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park, Lahore, on September 18, 2024. This prestigious event will showcase the talent and dedication of young and senior tennis players from across Punjab, featuring more than 100 entries in 15 diverse categories. The tournament includes a wide range of categories: Boys/Girls U18 singles and doubles, Boys U16 singles, Boys U14 singles and doubles, Girls U14 singles, Boys U12 singles, Girls U12 singles, Boys/Girls U10, Boys/ Girls U8, Boys/Girls U6, as well as Senior Doubles in 45+, 55+ and 65+ age groups. This extensive range reflects the growing passion for tennis among players of all ages. Rashid Malik, Senior Executive Vice President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, “The impressive number of participants from across Punjab highlights the deep-rooted love for tennis in our region. We extend our best wishes to all players and commend their competitive spirit.” The opening ceremony will be held on September 18 at 5:30 pm, with all tournament finals scheduled for September 21.