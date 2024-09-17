SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis to kick off with over 100 entries across 15 categories

LAHORE - The Junior Tennis Tournament is set to com­mence at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park, Lahore, on Sep­tember 18, 2024. This presti­gious event will showcase the talent and dedication of young and senior tennis players from across Punjab, featuring more than 100 entries in 15 diverse categories. The tour­nament includes a wide range of categories: Boys/Girls U18 singles and doubles, Boys U16 singles, Boys U14 singles and doubles, Girls U14 singles, Boys U12 singles, Girls U12 singles, Boys/Girls U10, Boys/ Girls U8, Boys/Girls U6, as well as Senior Doubles in 45+, 55+ and 65+ age groups. This extensive range reflects the growing passion for ten­nis among players of all ages. Rashid Malik, Senior Execu­tive Vice President of Pun­jab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), expressed his enthu­siasm for the event, saying, “The impressive number of participants from across Pun­jab highlights the deep-rooted love for tennis in our region. We extend our best wishes to all players and commend their competitive spirit.” The opening ceremony will be held on September 18 at 5:30 pm, with all tournament finals scheduled for September 21.