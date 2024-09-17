Sindh Graduates Association’s newly elected body take oath

NAWABSHAH - The Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Nawabshah Branch held an oath-taking ceremony for its newly elected body in a for­mal gathering. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Ali Hussain Brohi, Central Chairman of SGA Markaz and Wali Muhammad Roshan, Central General Sec­retary of SGA Markaz, Abdul­lah Ghumro, the newly elected President of SGA Nawabshah, and Lal Chand Lohano, Gen­eral Secretary of SGA Nawab­shah, with other members in­cluding Farooq Ahmed Bhatti Vice President, Ubaidullah Machhi Joint Secretary, Sha­habuddin Mallah Treasurer, Tariq Hussain Channar Infor­mation Secretary, BMC Mem­bers including Rafiq Ahmed Buller Abid Lashari, Shahzado Jiskani, Muhammad Aslam Mari, Liaqat Brohi, Asadullah Shah, Zulfiqar Unar, Akram Khaskheli took their oaths, pledging to uphold the values of the Association and work toward the social upliftment of the community. In their addresses, elected leaders shared their commitment to providing essential social sup­port and enhancing the devel­opment of Nawabshah’s soci­ety under the banner of SGA Nawabshah. The ceremony highlighted SGA Nawabshah’s vision of empowering indi­viduals through education, community service, and vari­ous social welfare initiatives. The newly elected body reaf­firmed its dedication to serv­ing the community and foster­ing a spirit of cooperation and development in the region.