Sindh PA unanimously adopts resolution for declaring Sept 7 as Youm-e Khatme Nabuwwat (SAWW)

KARACHI - The Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Sindh Government to announce cel­ebration of September 7 as ‘Youm-e-Khatme Nabuwwat (SAWW)’ across the province every year.

Mohammed Farooq of the Jamaat-e-Islami, moving the resolution in House, said every Muslim has a firm belief in Khatme Nabuwwat (SAWW). He said that on September 7, 1974, the National Assembly had made the historical decision to de­clare the Qadiyanis non-Muslims.

He said that it was the responsibil­ity of everyone to highlight such his­toric decisions, and asked the Sindh Government to officially declare Sept 7 as ‘Youm-e-Khatme Nabuwwat (SAWW). Sindh Home Minister Zia Hasan Lanjar, and many MPAs from treasury and opposition benches also spoke on the occasion and fully supported the resolution. Earlier, the assembly session commenced with recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah in the chair.

Sindh Minister for Local Govern­ment Saeed Ghani answered ques­tions regarding his department raised by the lawmakers.