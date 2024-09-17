Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Sixth Monkey pox case confirmed in country

September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed that a sixth case of Monkeypox has been reported in the country. According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Border Health Services staff detected the patient, a 44-year-old individual, has a travel history to the Gulf countries at Islamabad Airport during screening.

He said that the patient was admitted to the iso­lation ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sci­ences (PIMS) and was healthy. PM Coordinator on Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath said Border Health Services staff at Islamabad Airport were ensuring an effective screening system. The government had screened 630,000 passengers at airports so far.

He said that the Ministry of Health was ensuring the monitoring mechanism of the situation. Effec­tive measures are being taken to protect the peo­ple from Mpox, he added. Dr. Bharath said that the federal and provincial governments were taking all measures to deal with Mpox.

