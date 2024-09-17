South Africa Women defeat Pakistan by 10 runs in T20I Series opener

LAHORE - South Africa Women, despite valiant efforts by Aliya Riaz and captain Fatima Sana, overcame Pakistan Women by 10 runsin the first match of the Bank Al­falah T20I series, held at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

After Pakistan won the toss and chose to field, South Africa posted 132/4 in their 20 overs. In response, Pakistan managed 122/5, falling short by just 10 runs.The match also witnessed a historic moment, as Salima Im­tiaz became the first Pakistani woman to officiate as an umpire in an international women’s match after her nomination to the International Panel of Devel­opment Umpires.

The highlight of South Africa’s innings was Tazmin Brits’ half-century, remaining unbeaten with 56 off 63 balls, including five boundaries. Chloe Tryon provided late support, smash­ing two sixes in her unbeaten 15 off 7 balls.For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 34 runs, including the prized scalps of South Af­rica’s captain Laura Wolvaardt (11) and Anneke Bosch (0) on consecutive deliveries. Nida Dar also chipped in, dismissing Marizanne Kapp for 14.

Tazmin Brits, along with Sune Luus, added a crucial 63 runs for the fourth wicket. Sadia Iqbal ended this partnership by removing Luus for 27, marking her 50th wicket in T20 interna­tionals.Pakistan’s batting began poorly, with Gull Feroza (0), Sidra Amin (4), and Muneeba Ali (6) dismissed early, leaving the team struggling at 21/4. Nida Dar (16) was the next to fall, re­ducing Pakistan to 47/5.

Aliya Riaz fought back with an unbeaten 52, hitting five fours and a six, while captain Fatima Sana supported her with 37 not out, including five boundaries. Their 75-run partnership for the sixth wicket brought Paki­stan closer but couldn’t prevent defeat.The second T20I is set to take place on Wednesday (Sep­tember 18, 2024), where Paki­stan will look to bounce back and level the T20I series.