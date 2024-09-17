Tuesday, September 17, 2024
South Africa Women defeat Pakistan by 10 runs in T20I Series opener

South Africa Women defeat Pakistan by 10 runs in T20I Series opener
OUR STAFF REPORT
September 17, 2024
LAHORE  -  South Africa Women, despite valiant efforts by Aliya Riaz and captain Fatima Sana, overcame Pakistan Women by 10 runsin the first match of the Bank Al­falah T20I series, held at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

After Pakistan won the toss and chose to field, South Africa posted 132/4 in their 20 overs. In response, Pakistan managed 122/5, falling short by just 10 runs.The match also witnessed a historic moment, as Salima Im­tiaz became the first Pakistani woman to officiate as an umpire in an international women’s match after her nomination to the International Panel of Devel­opment Umpires.

The highlight of South Africa’s innings was Tazmin Brits’ half-century, remaining unbeaten with 56 off 63 balls, including five boundaries. Chloe Tryon provided late support, smash­ing two sixes in her unbeaten 15 off 7 balls.For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 34 runs, including the prized scalps of South Af­rica’s captain Laura Wolvaardt (11) and Anneke Bosch (0) on consecutive deliveries. Nida Dar also chipped in, dismissing Marizanne Kapp for 14.

Tazmin Brits, along with Sune Luus, added a crucial 63 runs for the fourth wicket. Sadia Iqbal ended this partnership by removing Luus for 27, marking her 50th wicket in T20 interna­tionals.Pakistan’s batting began poorly, with Gull Feroza (0), Sidra Amin (4), and Muneeba Ali (6) dismissed early, leaving the team struggling at 21/4. Nida Dar (16) was the next to fall, re­ducing Pakistan to 47/5.

Aliya Riaz fought back with an unbeaten 52, hitting five fours and a six, while captain Fatima Sana supported her with 37 not out, including five boundaries. Their 75-run partnership for the sixth wicket brought Paki­stan closer but couldn’t prevent defeat.The second T20I is set to take place on Wednesday (Sep­tember 18, 2024), where Paki­stan will look to bounce back and level the T20I series.

OUR STAFF REPORT

