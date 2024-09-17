SRSO hosts delegation of senior journalists & government officials

SUKKUR - The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) welcomed a delegation of 15 senior journalists from the Peshawar Press Club and officers from the Sindh Government’s Information Department at its complex in Sukkur. The visit aimed to provide updates on SRSO’s work, particularly its initiatives supported by the Sindh Government. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro briefed the delegation on the organization’s mission and activities, followed by a comprehensive tour of the complex, including various sectors and the Sartyoon Sang Crafts Enterprise - Handicrafts outlet. The visiting journalists from Peshawar appreciated SRSO’s efforts in poverty reduction in rural areas and resilient housing initiatives for flood affectees, undertaken with the support of the Sindh Government under the Pakistan Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) and Sindh People’s Housing Program.