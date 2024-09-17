Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SRSO hosts delegation of senior journalists & government officials

APP
September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The Sindh Rural Support Or­ganization (SRSO) welcomed a delegation of 15 senior jour­nalists from the Peshawar Press Club and officers from the Sindh Government’s Infor­mation Department at its com­plex in Sukkur. The visit aimed to provide updates on SRSO’s work, particularly its initia­tives supported by the Sindh Government. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Di­tal Kalhoro briefed the delega­tion on the organization’s mis­sion and activities, followed by a comprehensive tour of the complex, including various sectors and the Sartyoon Sang Crafts Enterprise - Handicrafts outlet. The visiting journal­ists from Peshawar appreci­ated SRSO’s efforts in poverty reduction in rural areas and resilient housing initiatives for flood affectees, under­taken with the support of the Sindh Government under the Pakistan Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) and Sindh People’s Housing Program.

Govt shelves judicial reforms plan after last-ditch efforts to placate Fazl fail

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024