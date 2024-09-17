SRSO hosts delegation of senior journalists & government officials

SUKKUR - The Sindh Rural Support Or­ganization (SRSO) welcomed a delegation of 15 senior jour­nalists from the Peshawar Press Club and officers from the Sindh Government’s Infor­mation Department at its com­plex in Sukkur. The visit aimed to provide updates on SRSO’s work, particularly its initia­tives supported by the Sindh Government. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Di­tal Kalhoro briefed the delega­tion on the organization’s mis­sion and activities, followed by a comprehensive tour of the complex, including various sectors and the Sartyoon Sang Crafts Enterprise - Handicrafts outlet. The visiting journal­ists from Peshawar appreci­ated SRSO’s efforts in poverty reduction in rural areas and resilient housing initiatives for flood affectees, under­taken with the support of the Sindh Government under the Pakistan Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) and Sindh People’s Housing Program.