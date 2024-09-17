Suspect in Trump assassination attempt charged with gun crimes

WEST PALM BEACH - A man suspected of plotting to assas­sinate former US president Donald Trump was charged with federal gun crimes on Monday. Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number at his initial court appearance. Routh, who was arrested on Sunday after an alleged abortive bid to shoot the Republican presidential candidate at his West Palm Beach golf course, is expected to face fur­ther charges at a later date. Routh appeared calm during the brief court hearing before Magistrate Judge Ryon McCabe of the Southern District of Florida, answering “yes” to several questions. A detention hearing was scheduled for Septem­ber 23 and an arraignment on further potential charges was set for September 30. Routh was ar­rested on Sunday after a Secret Service agent on the former president’s security detail saw what appeared to be the barrel of a rifle pointing out of a tree line on the perimeter of the Trump Inter­national Golf Course, according to a criminal com­plaint filed by an FBI special agent.

“The Agent fired his/her service weapon in the direction of the rifle,” the complaint said. Trump, who was slightly wounded in a July 13 assassina­tion attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsyl­vania, was several hundred yards away when the golf course shooting occurred and was unharmed. A man later identified as Routh was seen by a wit­ness fleeing the area in a Nissan sport utility ve­hicle at high speed, the complaint said. Routh was arrested by local police about 45 minutes later on I-95, a major north-south highway, and replied in the “affirmative” when asked if he knew why he was being stopped, it said. Video footage of the ar­rest showed Routh, who was wearing sunglasses and dressed in a peach-colored shirt, being taken into custody by the roadside without incident by heavily armed police officers.