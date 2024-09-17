Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Team Limit, KU reach Hakeem M Saeed Defence Day Girls Basketball final

Team Limit, KU reach Hakeem M Saeed Defence Day Girls Basketball final
Our Staff Reporter
September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Team of Limit and Karachi University qualified for the final of the Hakeem Muhammad Saeed Shaheed Trophy De­fence Day Girls Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basket­ball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. Shahida Parveen Kiani, President of Firdous It­tihad and Patron of Karachi Basketball Association Girls Wing, inaugurated the semifinals. Prominent attendees in­cluded Zaeema Khatoon, Talat Idrees, Naseem Hameed, and others. In the first semifinal, Team of Limit triumphed over GDGC Lions Area by 31-4. For the winning team, Hina Moeen scored 20 points, Zoha Adnan added 9, and Khadija contributed 2 points. On the runner-up side, Fatima Idrees and Urooj Kamran each scored 2 points. The second semifinal saw Kara­chi University narrowly defeating Bea­conhouse School PECHS Campus by 11- 10. For the winning side, Adeeba scored 7 points, Mehwish Saadat added 2, and Hina Patel also contributed 2 points. For Beaconhouse, Azram Mukhtar scored 6 points, while Aruba added 4 points. Ref­erees for these matches included Aye­sha Zulfiqar, Minhail Farooq, and Hafsa Khan, while Saina Khan, Parveen Malik, and Nasreen Gul performed the duties of technical officials.

15 dead, tens of thousands displaced as Storm Boris lashes Central, Eastern Europe

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024