Team Limit, KU reach Hakeem M Saeed Defence Day Girls Basketball final

LAHORE - Team of Limit and Karachi University qualified for the final of the Hakeem Muhammad Saeed Shaheed Trophy Defence Day Girls Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. Shahida Parveen Kiani, President of Firdous Ittihad and Patron of Karachi Basketball Association Girls Wing, inaugurated the semifinals. Prominent attendees included Zaeema Khatoon, Talat Idrees, Naseem Hameed, and others. In the first semifinal, Team of Limit triumphed over GDGC Lions Area by 31-4. For the winning team, Hina Moeen scored 20 points, Zoha Adnan added 9, and Khadija contributed 2 points. On the runner-up side, Fatima Idrees and Urooj Kamran each scored 2 points. The second semifinal saw Karachi University narrowly defeating Beaconhouse School PECHS Campus by 11- 10. For the winning side, Adeeba scored 7 points, Mehwish Saadat added 2, and Hina Patel also contributed 2 points. For Beaconhouse, Azram Mukhtar scored 6 points, while Aruba added 4 points. Referees for these matches included Ayesha Zulfiqar, Minhail Farooq, and Hafsa Khan, while Saina Khan, Parveen Malik, and Nasreen Gul performed the duties of technical officials.