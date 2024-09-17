Team Limit, KU reach Hakeem M Saeed Defence Day Girls Basketball final

LAHORE - Team of Limit and Karachi University qualified for the final of the Hakeem Muhammad Saeed Shaheed Trophy De­fence Day Girls Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basket­ball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. Shahida Parveen Kiani, President of Firdous It­tihad and Patron of Karachi Basketball Association Girls Wing, inaugurated the semifinals. Prominent attendees in­cluded Zaeema Khatoon, Talat Idrees, Naseem Hameed, and others. In the first semifinal, Team of Limit triumphed over GDGC Lions Area by 31-4. For the winning team, Hina Moeen scored 20 points, Zoha Adnan added 9, and Khadija contributed 2 points. On the runner-up side, Fatima Idrees and Urooj Kamran each scored 2 points. The second semifinal saw Kara­chi University narrowly defeating Bea­conhouse School PECHS Campus by 11- 10. For the winning side, Adeeba scored 7 points, Mehwish Saadat added 2, and Hina Patel also contributed 2 points. For Beaconhouse, Azram Mukhtar scored 6 points, while Aruba added 4 points. Ref­erees for these matches included Aye­sha Zulfiqar, Minhail Farooq, and Hafsa Khan, while Saina Khan, Parveen Malik, and Nasreen Gul performed the duties of technical officials.