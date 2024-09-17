Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Tito Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, dies at 70

September 17, 2024
LOS ANGELES   -  US guitarist and singer Tito Jackson, an original member of the legendary Jackson 5 group and older brother of pop superstars Michael and Janet, has died at the age of 70, his sons said late Sunday. “It”s with heavy hearts that we announce that our be­loved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Fam­er Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” his sons Taj, Taryll and TJ, who form the music group 3T, posted on Insta­gram alongside a photo of them with their father. “We are shocked, sad­dened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-be­ing,” they said. “Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ.” Family friend Steve Manning told Entertainment Tonight that Tito died of an apparent heart attack on Sunday while driving from New Mexico to his home in Oklahoma.

