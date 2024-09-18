Traffic Police starts public communication campaign to eliminate smog

LAHORE - Lahore Traffic Po­lice on Monday started a public communication campaign to eliminate smog in the Provincial Metropolis. According to the details, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is determined to eliminate smog in view of healthy weather. Therefore, Lahore Traf­fic Police has started a public communication campaign to eliminate smog. In this connec­tion the Traffic Police has introduced the offi­cial WhatsApp number 03042222089. The traf­fic police has appealed to people to WhatsApp videos and photos of vehicles emitting smog, adding, appreciation certificates will be is­sued to citizens who would contribute to smog elimination. CTO Lahore said that im­mediate action will be taken against the police vehicles after receiving the videos, the air qual­ity index of the city is in­creasing day by day, and strict measures have to be taken. In this connec­tion more than 20,000 polluting vehicles were issued 2,200 challan tickets, 6,173 danger­ously emitting vehicles were impounded in dif­ferent police stations.