Transport facilities for educational institutions reviewed

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Com­missioner Zaheer Anwar Jap­pa on transportation facilities for educational institutions. The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Ba­hawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Sumera Rabbani, heads of public and private educa­tional institutions, represen­tatives of transport owners, and officials from adminis­trative departments. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that transportation facilities for educational insti­tutions should be upgraded according to the number of students, and overloading should be avoided. He em­phasized that all institutions must ensure the registration of their transport, fitness cer­tificates, route permits, and driver’s licenses.