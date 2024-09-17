Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Transport fare reduced by 5pc

September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -  District & Regional Transport Author­ity Sargodha region Secretary Malik Muhammad Tahir on Monday chaired a meeting of transport and goods asso­ciations here at his office. The purpose of the meeting was to pass on the benefits of fare re­ductions to passengers as the government has reduced fuel prices. Sargodha transport owners were also present. Muhammad Tahir said that the government was striving hard to give maximum relief to the masses by reducing fuel prices. He said that reduction in the transport fare must be ensured. The transport own­ers agreed to reduce the fare by 5 percent for local and non-local trevellers.

