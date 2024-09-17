Two robbers killed, one injured in Mian Channu police encounter

KHANEWAL - Two robbers were killed, and their accomplice was critically in­jured in an encounter with Mian Channu Police on Monday.

The incident occurred on Bora Road when police responded to a distress call reporting a rob­bery in progress.

According to the police, six armed robbers opened fire on the officers as they arrived at the scene. In retaliation, the police returned fire. Two of the robbers were killed by the bul­lets of their own accomplices during the exchange, while one, identified as Mujeeb from Bhak­kar, was arrested in an injured condition. Three other suspects managed to flee. One of the de­ceased robbers was identified as Asif, son of Zahid, who was involved in over a dozen cases of attempted murder, robbery, and theft in Sahiwal and Khanewal. The identity of the second dead robber remains unknown.

Constable Muhammad Ashfaq was injured during the encounter and was shifted to DHQ Khanewal for treatment. District Police Of­ficer (DPO) Ismail Kharak stated that police teams, under the su­pervision of SDPO Mian Channu, are actively pursuing the remain­ing suspects and assured that they would be arrested soon.