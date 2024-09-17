UEFA Champions League inaugural league phase to begin Tuesday

The 's inaugural league phase will begin on Tuesday.

The new season will start with the Juventus vs. PSV Eindhoven, and Young Boys vs. Aston Villa fixtures.

Both games will kick off at 1645GMT.

Meanwhile, AC Milan will meet Liverpool at Milan's San Siro Stadium, 1900GMT.

Real Madrid, who were crowned the 2024 champions in June, will host German opponents Stuttgart at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. This match will also begin at 1900GMT.

In the 2024-25 season, 36 clubs are participating in the league phase, and under the new format each club will play eight matches at this stage. The best eight teams in standings will qualify for the last 16.

However the clubs, which will finish the league stage between the ninth and 24th spots, will play a two-legged knockout playoff to book their place at the last 16.

Teams that will complete the league stage in 25th or lower ranks will be eliminated, and will not go to the second-tier UEFA Europa League.

From the last 16 onwards, the Champions League will go on with its existing format of knockout stages; quarterfinals, semifinals, and a single-legged final in a neutral venue that UEFA has selected.

The final will be held at Bayern Munich's home ground; the Allianz Arena on May 31.

This venue has hosted the 2012 Champions League final when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on penalties.

League phase - Matchday 1 fixtures

Tuesday:

Juventus vs. PSV

Young Boys vs. Aston Villa

Bayern Munich vs. Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan vs. Liverpool

Real Madrid vs. Stuttgart

Sporting Lisbon vs. Lille

Wednesday, Sept. 18:

Bologna vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Sparta Prague vs. Salzburg

Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund

Celtic vs. Slovan Bratislava

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Girona

Thursday, Sept. 19:

Crvena Zvezda vs. Benfica

Feyenoord vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Atalanta vs. Arsenal

Atletico Madrid vs. Leipzig

Monaco vs. Barcelona

Brest vs. Sturm Graz