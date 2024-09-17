Under-12 baseball trial matches conclude

LAHORE - The Under-12 baseball trial matches organised by Paki­stan Federation of Baseball have come to an end. Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has organised a series of tri­als practice matches of base­ball under the supervision of Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Secre­tary General PFB, at Muslim School and College Bahawal­pur Road Multan. The play­ers performed well in the last practice match. Pak Green U-12 defeated Pak Yellow U-12 by 10-7. After the trials practice matches, the selec­tion committee has selected 30 players for the national training camp of Pakistan U12 baseball team and at the end of the camp, the National U12 team will be announced.