Under-12 baseball trial matches conclude

LAHORE - The Under-12 baseball trial matches organised by Pakistan Federation of Baseball have come to an end. Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has organised a series of trials practice matches of baseball under the supervision of Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Secretary General PFB, at Muslim School and College Bahawalpur Road Multan. The players performed well in the last practice match. Pak Green U-12 defeated Pak Yellow U-12 by 10-7. After the trials practice matches, the selection committee has selected 30 players for the national training camp of Pakistan U12 baseball team and at the end of the camp, the National U12 team will be announced.