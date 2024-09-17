Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Under-12 baseball trial matches conclude

Under-12 baseball trial matches conclude
Staff Reporter
September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Under-12 baseball trial matches organised by Paki­stan Federation of Baseball have come to an end. Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has organised a series of tri­als practice matches of base­ball under the supervision of Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Secre­tary General PFB, at Muslim School and College Bahawal­pur Road Multan. The play­ers performed well in the last practice match. Pak Green U-12 defeated Pak Yellow U-12 by 10-7. After the trials practice matches, the selec­tion committee has selected 30 players for the national training camp of Pakistan U12 baseball team and at the end of the camp, the National U12 team will be announced.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024