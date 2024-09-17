US Under Secretary of State calls on Ishaq Dar

US Under Secretary of State John Bass and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad .

The discussions focused on strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations and ongoing collaboration projects. Deputy Prime Minister Dar highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive and productive engagement between the two countries.

Additionally, the US Embassy reported that Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass also met with Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. They addressed ways to enhance cooperation on economic and security issues, including counterterrorism and combating violent extremism, while emphasizing the need for regional stability and prosperity.

Under Secretary Bass expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support in facilitating Afghan resettlement to the US He also congratulated Pakistan on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term and indicated the US's interest in collaborating closely with Pakistan during this period.

Earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister Dar met with David Lammy, the UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs. Dar emphasized the importance of a strong Pakistan-UK partnership and advancing their broad bilateral agenda, which includes promoting regional peace and stability.

He commended the efforts of British-Pakistanis in strengthening bilateral ties and expressed his enthusiasm for working with Foreign Secretary Lammy on shared concerns like climate action, youth opportunities, and trade and investment, aiming to elevate the relationship to a more strategic level.