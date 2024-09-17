Usman Shaukat elected unopposed as RCCI president

ISLAMABAD - Usman Shaukat has been elected unopposed as president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for a two-year term. A three-member election commission comprising Tariq Mughal, Syed Rizwan Haider Mashadi and Zahoor Ahmed Malik announced the results after scrutiny of nomination papers and also announced the uncontested victory of Khalid Farooq Qazi as senior vice president and Fahad Barlas as vice president. Mrs Falak Anjum and Ms Naureen ghaffar have been elected uncontested on reserved seats for women entrepreneurs, Outgoing President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former presidents, and newly elected Executive Committee members, Secretary General Irfan Manan Khan and distinguished RCCI members were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, President elect Usman Shaukat vowed to make Rawalpindi the center of commercial activities and to provide maximum facilities to the members of the chamber. He said close liaison with all relevant government institutions and business associations will be enhanced.