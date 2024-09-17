Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Usman Shaukat elected unopposed as RCCI president

Usman Shaukat elected unopposed as RCCI president
Staff Reporter
September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Usman Shaukat has been elected unop­posed as president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (RCCI) for a two-year term. A three-member election commission com­prising Tariq Mughal, Syed Rizwan Haider Mashadi and Zahoor Ahmed Ma­lik announced the results after scrutiny of nomina­tion papers and also an­nounced the uncontested victory of Khalid Farooq Qazi as senior vice presi­dent and Fahad Barlas as vice president. Mrs Falak Anjum and Ms Naureen ghaffar have been elected uncontested on reserved seats for women entre­preneurs, Outgoing Presi­dent RCCI Saqib Rafiq, Group Leader RCCI So­hail Altaf, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former presidents, and newly elected Executive Com­mittee members, Secre­tary General Irfan Manan Khan and distinguished RCCI members were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, President elect Usman Shaukat vowed to make Rawalpindi the center of commercial activities and to provide maximum fa­cilities to the members of the chamber. He said close liaison with all relevant government institutions and business associations will be enhanced.

ADC reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024