Usman Shaukat elected unopposed as RCCI president

ISLAMABAD - Usman Shaukat has been elected unop­posed as president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (RCCI) for a two-year term. A three-member election commission com­prising Tariq Mughal, Syed Rizwan Haider Mashadi and Zahoor Ahmed Ma­lik announced the results after scrutiny of nomina­tion papers and also an­nounced the uncontested victory of Khalid Farooq Qazi as senior vice presi­dent and Fahad Barlas as vice president. Mrs Falak Anjum and Ms Naureen ghaffar have been elected uncontested on reserved seats for women entre­preneurs, Outgoing Presi­dent RCCI Saqib Rafiq, Group Leader RCCI So­hail Altaf, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former presidents, and newly elected Executive Com­mittee members, Secre­tary General Irfan Manan Khan and distinguished RCCI members were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, President elect Usman Shaukat vowed to make Rawalpindi the center of commercial activities and to provide maximum fa­cilities to the members of the chamber. He said close liaison with all relevant government institutions and business associations will be enhanced.