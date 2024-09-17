Vawda labels govt ‘incompetent’ and ‘inefficient’

ISLAMABAD - Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday called the incumbent government as ‘incompetent’ and ‘inefficient’ after it failed to table constitutional amendments package in either house of the Parliament. Responding to a question pitched by newsmen outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, Faisal Vawda said that despite hectic efforts the government has miserably failed to get passed these constitutional amendments from the parliament. He said “You can expect such an outcome only from incompetents.” He urged the journalist to ask this question from “champions of politics”.