Vawda labels govt ‘incompetent’ and ‘inefficient’

September 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday called the in­cumbent government as ‘incompetent’ and ‘ineffi­cient’ after it failed to table constitutional amend­ments package in either house of the Parliament. Responding to a question pitched by newsmen outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, Faisal Vawda said that despite hectic efforts the govern­ment has miserably failed to get passed these con­stitutional amendments from the parliament. He said “You can expect such an outcome only from incompetents.” He urged the journalist to ask this question from “champions of politics”.

