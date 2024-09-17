Vawda labels govt ‘incompetent’ and ‘inefficient’

ISLAMABAD - Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday called the in­cumbent government as ‘incompetent’ and ‘ineffi­cient’ after it failed to table constitutional amend­ments package in either house of the Parliament. Responding to a question pitched by newsmen outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, Faisal Vawda said that despite hectic efforts the govern­ment has miserably failed to get passed these con­stitutional amendments from the parliament. He said “You can expect such an outcome only from incompetents.” He urged the journalist to ask this question from “champions of politics”.