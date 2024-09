Lahore is set to experience hot and humid weather today, with no rain expected, according to the Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature in the city is predicted to be around 25°C, while the maximum could reach 36°C. Humidity levels are reported to exceed 70 percent.

Weather experts have confirmed that there is no likelihood of rainfall in Lahore today. Additionally, the city has ranked at the top of the global pollution index, with an average smog level of 183 recorded.