Zelensky condemns political violence after Trump ‘assassination attempt’

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainian President Volody­myr Zelensky on Monday con­demned political violence after an apparent assassination at­tempt against Donald Trump, al­legedly carried out by a suspect who had travelled to Ukraine to support the war effort.

US media named Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, as the suspect arrest­ed after US Secret Service agents “opened fire on a gunman” carry­ing an AK-47 style rifle near the boundary of Trump’s Florida golf course where the former presi­dent was playing golf on Sunday.

“It’s good that the suspect in the assassination attempt was apprehended quickly. This is our principle: the rule of law is para­mount and political violence has no place anywhere in the world,” Zelensky said, addressing his best wishes to Trump and his family. Routh had previously expressed support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.