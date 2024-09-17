Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Zelensky condemns political violence after Trump ‘assassination attempt’

Zelensky condemns political violence after Trump ‘assassination attempt’
NEWS WIRE
September 17, 2024
Newspaper, International

KYIV, UKRAINE   -   Ukrainian President Volody­myr Zelensky on Monday con­demned political violence after an apparent assassination at­tempt against Donald Trump, al­legedly carried out by a suspect who had travelled to Ukraine to support the war effort.

US media named Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, as the suspect arrest­ed after US Secret Service agents “opened fire on a gunman” carry­ing an AK-47 style rifle near the boundary of Trump’s Florida golf course where the former presi­dent was playing golf on Sunday.

“It’s good that the suspect in the assassination attempt was apprehended quickly. This is our principle: the rule of law is para­mount and political violence has no place anywhere in the world,” Zelensky said, addressing his best wishes to Trump and his family. Routh had previously expressed support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.

Transport facilities for educational institutions reviewed

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024