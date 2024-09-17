Zelensky condemns political violence after Trump ‘assassination attempt’

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday condemned political violence after an apparent assassination attempt against Donald Trump, allegedly carried out by a suspect who had travelled to Ukraine to support the war effort.
US media named Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, as the suspect arrested after US Secret Service agents “opened fire on a gunman” carrying an AK-47 style rifle near the boundary of Trump’s Florida golf course where the former president was playing golf on Sunday.
“It’s good that the suspect in the assassination attempt was apprehended quickly. This is our principle: the rule of law is paramount and political violence has no place anywhere in the world,” Zelensky said, addressing his best wishes to Trump and his family. Routh had previously expressed support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.