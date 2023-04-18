Share:

LAHORE - The concluding ceremony of 3-day Pakistan Shopping Festival was held at the Lahore Expo Centre here on Monday. Lahore Chamber of Com­merce and Industry President Ka­shif Anwar, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Chief Executive Officer Zeshan Hashmi, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and hundreds of people at­tended the ceremony. A large num­ber of stalls of various products were set up at Pakistan Shopping Festival.

The LCCI president said the festi­val was designed to promote trade and economic activities. He said that at the festival, over 100 stalls of re­nowned business groups displayed their products. He said that trade fairs and exhibitions should be used as a tool for the growth of Pakistan’s exports. The government should support private sector for organis­ing trade fairs and exhibitions in the country. He said that trade fairs and exhibitions mean introduction of vendors to buyers which pave way for collaborations, jack up exports and bring much-needed foreign ex­change to the country. He said that though interest of private sector is growing in holding exhibitions but yet a lot of work has to be done to be at par with the other countries. Ka­shif Anwar said that the LCCI, being the pioneer and leading chamber, aims to serve the business commu­nity and conduct its practices in a very professional manner. Keeping its tradition alive, the LCCI man­agement, in collaboration with the Brand Hub, took the lead to organise “Pakistan Shopping Festival”.