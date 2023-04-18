Share:

RAWALPINDI - Three persons including a suspected robber were killed while 12 others suffered bullet injuries in various parts of district during last 24 hours, informed sources on Monday.

A man also drowned into a Nullah, they said. Likewise, robbers and dacoits deprived scores of citizens including PTI local leader of vehicles, mobile phones, cash and other valuables, sources said. According to sources, a clash occurred between two groups over issue of sewerage line in Paswal area of Taxila leaving one person dead and injured 8 others. Police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area besides shifting dead body and injured persons to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Ijaz and injured as Rabnawaz, Ahmed Shehzad, Awais, Almas, Muhammad Zameer, Muhammad Faraz, Aksar Bibi and Taslim Bibi. Police Station Taxila officials booked seven suspects under murder and attempted murder charges and began investigation. A man was killed while four others injured after a brawl occurred over land dispute in Mohra Gujran in precinct of PS Jatli, according to sources. The deceased was identified as Irfan.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and maimed persons to hospital for autopsy. In Rawat, a suspected dacoit was killed by firing of his accomplice during a dacoity bid outside FG College, they said. The public also caught the accomplice of the deceased robber and subjected him to severe torture. Later on, the suspected robber was handed over to Rawat police for further investigation, sources mentioned. A 15 years old boy drowned into Soan Nullah near Rawat. Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body of teenager and moved it to hospital where he was identified as Muhammad Sami.