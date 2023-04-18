Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that an unprecedented 31 million families benefited from the free flour package jointly sponsored by the Punjab and the federal governments. “This initiative is being hailed as the largest package in the country’s history as over 41.1 million flour bags have been distributed throughout Pun­jab”, he said in a statement here. The chief minister high­lighted that this initiative provided immense relief to the people, thanks to the hard work of provincial ministers, administrative and police officers, and staff who tirelessly ensured the supply of free flour to citizens. “The Punjab government’s administrative and police officials were in­strumental in making this package a success, showcasing excellent coordination”, he said.

The CM further commended the performance of ministers, chief secretary, IG police, secretaries, and the Punjab Infor­mation Technology Board for their outstanding work. In ad­dition, RPOs, commissioners, CPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs worked diligently to ensure the smooth function­ing of this initiative, he further said. “Thanks to the presence of provincial ministers and concerned officers in the field, the process of supplying flour continued without interrup­tion. Meanwhile, I continuously visited different districts to monitor the field situation and immediate action was taken to resolve public complaints on the spot”, he concluded.

DEVELOPMENT WORK STARTS IN JOURNALISTS’ COLONY

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ful­filled a promise made with the journalist community as the LDA has started development work on uninhabited land in Journalist Colony Harbanspura Lahore. After the comple­tion of the development work, the affected journalists of the journalist colony will be given alternative plots at this place. Provincial Ministers Aamir Mir and Syed Azfar Ali Nasir along with Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited journalist colony Harbanspura and re­viewed the development work started on the space allot­ted for the new plots. The provincial ministers directed the LDA authorities to speed up the work to develop the uninhabited land as soon as possible. On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir said that LDA will complete the development work at this place in the next few weeks. And journalists who have been de­prived of their right for a long time will soon be given their right. Provincial Minister for Information and Cul­ture Aamir Mir ordered the officials of PJHF to survey the Journalist Colony and identify more vacant plots there so that those plots can also be distributed among the jour­nalists on merit.