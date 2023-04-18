Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that an unprecedented 31 million families benefited from the free flour package jointly sponsored by the Punjab and the federal governments.

“This initiative is being hailed as the largest package in the country’s history as over 41.1 million flour bags have been distributed throughout Punjab”, he said in a statement here. The chief minister highlighted that this initiative provided immense relief to the people, thanks to the hard work of provincial ministers, administrative and police officers, and staff who tirelessly ensured the supply of free flour to citizens.

“The Punjab government’s administrative and police officials were instrumental in making this package a success, showcasing excellent coordination”, he said.

The CM further commended the performance of ministers, chief secretary, IG police, secretaries, and the Punjab Information Technology Board for their outstanding work. In addition, RPOs, commissioners, CPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs worked diligently to ensure the smooth functioning of this initiative, he further said.

“Thanks to the presence of provincial ministers and concerned officers in the field, the process of supplying flour continued without interruption. Meanwhile, I continuously visited different districts to monitor the field situation and immediate action was taken to resolve public complaints on the spot”, he concluded. According to a spokesman of Punjab government, the Punjab government has distributed over forty one million flour bags of ten kilogram each among deserving people free of cost under Ramadan Relief Package across the province.

He said fifty three billion rupees were spent on this free flour scheme which benefited thirty one million deserving families. He said in order to ensure smooth distribution of the free flour under the scheme, the caretaker provincial ministers visited distribution points in all districts and supervised the distribution process.