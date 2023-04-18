Share:

BAHAWALPUR - On the direction of Commis­sioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, the district administrations, Food Depart­ment and police have launched joint action in the three districts to stop the illegal movement of wheat.

According to police sources, as many as 50,000 wheat bags were recovered during the last 20 days, whereas, 51 FIRs had been registered against those involved in wheat smuggling and 53 vehicles were handed over to the police.

As many as 22,329 bags of 50 kg wheat and 32 vehicles were seized in the Bahawalpur dis­trict, 2,009 bags of 50 kg wheat and four vehicles were seized in the Bahawalnagar district, and 26,100 bags of 50 kg wheat and 17 vehicles were seized in Ra­him Yar Khan district.

6 PHD SCHOLARS OF IUB REACH SICHUAN UNIVERSITY CHINA

As many as six students of the Islamia University of Bahawal­pur have reached Sichuan Agri­cultural University (SAU) China on fully funded PhD scholar­ships.

According to the Director of International Linkages of the Is­lamia University of Bahawalpur Dr. Abid Shahzad, these scholar­ships were given to IUB through an MoU signed between the two universities.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Ali Raza, Director National Research Center for inter-crop­ping, played a vital role to estab­lish this collaboration between IUB and SAU.