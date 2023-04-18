BAHAWALPUR - On the direction of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, the district administrations, Food Department and police have launched joint action in the three districts to stop the illegal movement of wheat.
According to police sources, as many as 50,000 wheat bags were recovered during the last 20 days, whereas, 51 FIRs had been registered against those involved in wheat smuggling and 53 vehicles were handed over to the police.
As many as 22,329 bags of 50 kg wheat and 32 vehicles were seized in the Bahawalpur district, 2,009 bags of 50 kg wheat and four vehicles were seized in the Bahawalnagar district, and 26,100 bags of 50 kg wheat and 17 vehicles were seized in Rahim Yar Khan district.
6 PHD SCHOLARS OF IUB REACH SICHUAN UNIVERSITY CHINA
As many as six students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have reached Sichuan Agricultural University (SAU) China on fully funded PhD scholarships.
According to the Director of International Linkages of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr. Abid Shahzad, these scholarships were given to IUB through an MoU signed between the two universities.
It is worth mentioning that Dr. Ali Raza, Director National Research Center for inter-cropping, played a vital role to establish this collaboration between IUB and SAU.