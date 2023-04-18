Share:

LAHORE - Under the auspices of Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club, the 1st Abdul Aziz Billo Shaheed Basketball Tournament will begin on May 3 at the International abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, and will continue till May 10. The event will be organized with the permission of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and with the support of Sindh Sports Board, it was announced by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Commissioner Karachi.

“The purpose of holding this event is to pay homage to Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Aziz Billo Shaheed. Teams willing to participate in the tournament have been instructed to confirm their participation to the Tournament Secretary Ashraf Yahya on 0300-9247212 by April 30.” Chairman of the organizing committee is Khalid Jameel Shamsi while Ghulam Abbas Jamal is coordinator.

The members include M Haider Khan of MCB, M Farooq Khan, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan of UBL, Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Hussain Rand Baloch and Media Coordinator Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi PWD. While Tariq Hussain, Zahid Malik, Zaima Khatoon, Rajkumar Lakhwani, Aamir Sharif, Aamir Ghiyas, Muhammad Yaqoob, Nazakat Khan, Syed Alsufr Shah, Mumtaz Ahmed, Naeem Ahmed will be the technical officials.