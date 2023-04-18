Share:

QUETTA - Chair­man Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources Sen­ator Abdul Qadir on Monday said that a high-level Afghan delegation would visit Pakistan in the first week of May. “The Afghan delegation will discuss with Foreign Minister (FM) Bil­awal Bhutto Zardari the details regarding the implementation of the agreed matters,” he add­ed. In a statement issued here, Senator Abdul Qadir said that the delegation of Afghan lead­ers would be led by Ameer Mu­taqeer, and the contact of the Afghan leadership with the Pa­kistani government was very welcoming. He said that Pa­kistan was deeply concerned about the growing terrorism in the country saying that in the context of terrorism, Pakistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also vis­ited Afghanistan a few months ago to inform its government about their concerns.