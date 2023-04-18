Share:

Prominent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday sought the disqualification of PM Shehbaz Sharif and ministers for disobeying Supreme Court’s orders in Punjab, KP election case.

Speaking to media in Lahore, Aitzaz Ahsan held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Interior Minister and senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah responsible for not holding the election despite SC’s orders۔

The constitution clearly states that elections should be held in 90 days and the Supreme Court has also passed orders for it, he added.

“The Supreme Court is saying that elections will be held on May 14, but Rana Sanaullah is saying that they will not allow elections to take place on May 14۔”

Aitzaz Ahsan demanded of the SC to immediately summon PML-N president and PM Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Azam Nazir Tarar to seek clarification from them on holding elections in Punjab. The prime minister and the ministers should also be punished and disqualified for five years in contempt of court۔

“Martial law was imposed four times in Pakistan and the constitution was thrown out۔ Now the ideology of necessity will have to be buried and this nation and bureaucracy will have to be disciplined۔”