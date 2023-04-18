Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Leg­islative Assembly session was pro­rogued on Monday third time with­out any proceeding to elect a new prime minister following the dis­qualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the regional high court in a con­tempt case.

Ilyas was removed after he indi­rectly accused the judiciary of hin­dering the functioning of his gov­ernment and interfering in the executive’s domain.

Subsequently, on Monday, de­spite the session beginning at 3:30 pm, it was adjourned with­out a new prime minister be­ing elected. The election was an­nounced earlier, and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which holds a majority in the AJK Legislative Assembly, was expected to secure a candidate loyal to former Prime Minister Imran Khan.