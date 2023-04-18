Share:

The Alkhidmat Foundation organised a grand Iftar and Eid gift distribution ceremony for 2,000 orphans, widows, and elderly people living in old age homes, in collaboration with UMT.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, addressed the ceremony. The event was aimed at raising awareness about the challenges faced by these vulnerable groups and sharing the joys of Ramazan and Eid with them. Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Local Government Punjab, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, said that orphans and homeless elderly are the attention-seeking section of our society.

He said we needed to take individually and collectively for this noble cause and play a role in development. The minister said that he was delighted to learn about the amazing work of the Alkhdimat Foundation for humanity, especially for orphan children.

The minister emphasised the need for collective efforts to support these deserving sections of society. Secretary General of the Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Syed Waqas Jafri, shared how the Foundation is sponsoring over 22,000 orphans and organising shopping and gift ceremonies for them during Ramazan and Eid.

Vice-President AKFP, Dr Mushtaq Mangat, highlighted the importance of sharing the joy of Eid with orphans and helpless elderly people, which is a right that they deserve.

The orphans had a day filled with joy and entertainment as special activities were arranged for them such as jumping castle, face painting, magic show, and mehndi stall for girls. Additionally, Eid gifts, new clothing and other presents were distributed among the orphans and elderly people, which helped to alleviated their sense of deprivation and brought smiles to their faces.

The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, including representatives from youth societies, brave mothers of orphans, and elders from old age homes. The dignified ceremony was hosted by Shoaib Hashmi, Senior Manager of Media Relations, and was an excellent platform for highlighting the work being done by the Alkhidmat Foundation to support vulnerable groups in society.

The efforts and initiatives of Alkhidmat Foundation to support orphans and elderly people are truly inspiring and deserving of recognition. The Grand Iftar and Eid Gift Distribution Ceremony was a great example of how the Foundation is working tirelessly to serve these deserving members of society. We hope that media outlets will help raise awareness of the excellent work being done by Alkhidmat Foundation and encourage others to support this noble cause.

A large number of ladies and gentlemen from different walks of life, including the representatives of youth societies, orphans, their brave mothers, and elders of the old age home participated in the ceremony.

Alkhidmat Lahore, President; Engineer Ahmed Hamad, Vice President; Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, Executive Director Mughees Qureshi, and Volunteers Head Sanan Akbar were also present onthe occasion.