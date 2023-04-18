Share:

MARDAN - All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA) Central General Secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announcement has worried the government employees and pensioners that pension and salaries would not be paid before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Talking to media persons, Aurangzeb Kashmiri said that in other three provinces of the country, pensions and salaries are being given to employees before Eid while the KP government has gone bankrupt and cannot pay pension and salaries to the employees. He argued that it is a matter of shame for the present rulers that on Eid, the happiness of the employees and their children has also been taken away due to non-payment of salaries and pension.

He alleged that rulers are spending millions and billions of rupees for their luxury but when it comes to the salaries and pension of employees, then treasury turns empty. Kashmiri urged the Prime Minister to issue a directive to the federal government to release funds for the payment of employees’ salaries and pension. He threatened that if the government failed to fulfil their demand then they will be compelled to come on roads.