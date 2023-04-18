Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police claimed to have arrested three suspects and recovered arms and ammunition during a search and strike operation here in the limits of Paharpur Police Station on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, a search and strike operation was conducted in Wandha Nirkani and adjoining areas under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah Khan following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.