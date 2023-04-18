Share:

Islamabad was on high alert as the New Zealand cricket team was scheduled to play remaining matches of the ongoing T20I series in capital city. The administration issued a letter to the hospitals in the city, requesting them to be prepared for any emergency situation that may arise during the team's stay.

The district magistrate sent a letter to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic, requesting two ambulances from each hospital.

The letter also stated that the metro bus service would be suspended during the team's travel from the hotel to the stadium and vice versa.

The letter further added that two doctors would accompany the team convoy, and two ambulances of PIMS would be ready at Serena Hotel with two doctors.

Ten rooms, including two VIP rooms, should also be kept ready in PIMs and Polyclinics.

The letter stated that three teams of doctors should also be kept ready in both hospitals.

The security and safety of the New Zealand cricket team is a top priority for the Pakistani authorities. The administration had taken all necessary measures to ensure the team's security and well-being during their stay in Pakistan.

In conclusion, the administration's letter to hospitals in Islamabad highlights the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of the New Zealand cricket team during their visit to Pakistan. The authorities were taking all necessary precautions to ensure that the team's visit was a success and that the players were safe and secure at all times.