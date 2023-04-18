Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Civil Service Acad­emy has been established in Quetta to bring reforms in the Balochistan civil service and increase the efficiency of the officers. Chief Secretary Balo­chistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday inaugurated the acad­emy and the first Mid-Career Management Course during a ceremony, which was attended by the provincial secretaries and retired bureaucrats. Ad­dressing the ceremony, he said, “The establishment of the Academy in Quetta is an initia­tive of the Balochistan govern­ment that will usher in a new era of development.” Uqaili praised Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizinjo for his unwav­ering support in that matter and stated, “All credit goes to the Chief Minister Balochistan whose patronage and guidance made it possible to set up the academy.” He assured that the academy would be made more effective and completely func­tional with the cooperation of the provincial government. The CS Balochistan said that ef­forts were afoot for the estab­lishment of a new building for the academy, adding the project would soon be completed. He stated that strengthening the capacity of the province’s young officers was the academy’s pri­mary goal when speaking about its principal aim. “Talented and trained officers have a key role in the development and con­struction of Balochistan,” the chief secretary underlined. He hoped that the young officers would fully utilize this resource to advance their knowledge and understand how to provide the greatest services to the public while on the job.