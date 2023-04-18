Share:

CHICAGO - DJ Envy puts Chloe Baily’s poor album sales onus on Beyoncé for not promoting his work enough. Speaking to the latest episode of The Breakfast Club radio show, the DJ, whose real name RaaShaun Casey, said that the megastar failed to promote Bailey’s album on her massive social platform followings.

“I do feel if you’re signed to somebody’s record label, or you are in business with somebody, right, that’s part of what you expect,” DJ Envy said. “That’s why I’m signing to you,” he continued. “I’m signing to you because I’m hoping I’m going to get a Beyoncé verse. I’m signing to you because I’m hoping that I’m going to get some of your fans. I’m signing to you so I can get some of your knowledge and wisdom and your promo.”