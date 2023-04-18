Share:

HYDERABAD - The Board of Interme­diate and Secondary Educa­tion (BISE) Hyderabad has announced the schedule of the Secondary School Cer­tificate Part-I and II exams, starting from May 8 and concluding on May 20. Ac­cording to a notification is­sued here on Monday, the exams of the Science Group would be conducted in the morning time and of the Arts Group in the evening shift. The exams of the SSC Part-I would commence on May 8 and would con­tinue till May 13. Likewise, the students of SSC Part-II would take the annual ex­ams starting from May 15 till May 20. Meanwhile, the practical exams would start on May 22 at the respective centres and institutions as notified by the board.