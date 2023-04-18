e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Tuesday | April 18, 2023
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
4:50 AM | April 18, 2023
New Zealand beat Pakistan in 3rd T20I to stay alive in the series
4:43 AM | April 18, 2023
FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023
11:03 PM | April 17, 2023
India, Russia talk free trade deal in step-up of relations
11:02 PM | April 17, 2023
Oil drops over 1% on higher dollar, interest rate concerns
11:01 PM | April 17, 2023
PTI government embezzled '$3billion' received during Covid, alleges Khawaja Asif
CARTOON
Share:
Share
Tweet
Share
Tweet
Share:
RELATED NEWS
March 21, 2023
CARTOON
March 28, 2023
CARTOON
April 04, 2023
CARTOON
April 11, 2023
CARTOON
Top Stories
April 18, 2023
PM draws world attention to India’s dangerous moves against Pakistan after Pulwama drama
April 17, 2023
Elections won't be held on May 14 come what may: Sanaullah
April 15, 2023
Imran not cooperating in gifts probe, NAB informs IHC
April 15, 2023
SC orders SBP to allocate Rs21b for Punjab, KP polls