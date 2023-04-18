Share:

The seventh national census had demonstrated great poten­tial, especially due to its digital nature. However, flaws in the drive have still not been resolved and a senior leader of the MQM is now threatening to withdraw from the government coali­tion if their grievances continue to be ignored. Describing the situ­ation as a “red line” being crossed, it indicates serious political con­cerns that are not being adequately addressed.

A month ago, the prime minister had assured the MQM party that their demands would be met, and the date of the digital census was extended to account for potential undercounting in major cit­ies, particularly in Karachi. The issue of misrepresented population counts in Karachi, which has been a problem in the past, is not limit­ed to the MQM party alone, as the JI has also announced a campaign against the census drive, citing concerns of potential injustice.

Most of the controversy surrounding the census has been concen­trated in Karachi, with almost all active political parties raising ob­jections over the authenticity of the results. Enumerators have been reported to be unskilled, under-resourced, and frustrated, resulting in a far lower population count for Karachi compared to previous­ly recorded figures. Despite the digital nature of the endeavor, there are also reports of technical problems with the tablets used for data collection, leading to incomplete data and security issues.

Although polio workers in the city have been tasked with re-ver­ifying houses and conducting recounting exercises, more needs to be done. It is highly disappointing that an activity as crucial as the census, which determines policy frameworks, action, and planning, has been marred by such instances. In a populous city like Kara­chi, it can help identify disparities in different regions or popula­tion groups and aid in targeted interventions. With so much resting on the activity, waiting another five years for updated figures is not feasible. We cannot move forward without verifying results. A fail­ure of the endeavor will be a failure for democratic processes and policy action in the years to come.