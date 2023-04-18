Share:

PESHAWAR - A Chinese national was arrested on Mon­day over blasphemy charges in Dasu, the Upper Kohistan district headquarters, after lo­cal residents staged protest against him.

An FIR lodged at the Komela Police Sta­tion in Upper Kohistan, quoted the project staff as saying that the ac­cused identified as Tian, in-charge heavy transport at Dasu pow­er project, uttered blas­phemous remarks about the God and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the presence of his subordinate staffers identified as drivers Gulistan and Shafi, flagman Qa­dir, and interpreter Yasir.

Later, an angry mob staged a rally to condemn the alleged blasphemous remarks.

The incident happened on Saturday last as per the police FIR. However, the mob compris­ing hundreds of residents and labourers gathered against the man on Sunday, prompting the police to arrest Tian.

Meanwhile, Chinese media re­ported that “the [Chinese] engi­neer of Gezhouba Group Com­pany had an argument with the local labourers about the slow pace of work and extend­ed breaks for taraveeh prayers, and later the labourers accused him of blasphemy, resulting in an angry mob.” The police took the Chinese national into custo­dy and booked him under 295-C of the PPC (use of derogatory remarks in respect of the holy prophet) and section 6, (ter­rorism, and section 7 of the An­ti-Terrorism Act-1997 (punish­ment for acts of terrorism).

According to district police chief Naseer Khan, the mob gathering took place in the town of Komela, which is near to the site of the Dasu Dam, Pakistan’s largest hydroelectric project, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.

Naseer went on to say that cops responded immediately to the demonstrations by “rescu­ing and arresting” the Chinese national. Tian allegedly grew furious and punished two lo­cal drivers for taking too much time away from work to pray, according to Naseer. Other workers alleged he disrespect­ed the Prophet.