QUETTA - Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed displeasure at the purported “undue interference of the courts in government affairs”. “Due to court’s interferences, there is a stumbling block in the execution of government affairs,” Chief Minister Balochistan said in a statement issued here on Monday. The CM was of the view that court decisions were creating a developmental and administrative crisis. He urged the court to play its constitutional role. The chief minister also summoned a high-level meeting today (Monday) on the situation created by the court order on government decisions. The chief secretary, secretary law, secretary of prosecution, advocate general and prosecutor general will participate in the meeting.
AFGHAN DELEGATION TO VISIT PAKISTAN IN MAY
Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir on Monday said that a high-level Afghan delegation would visit Pakistan in the first week of May. “The Afghan delegation will discuss with Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the details regarding the implementation of the agreed matters,” he added. In a statement issued here, Senator Abdul Qadir said that the delegation of Afghan leaders would be led by Ameer Mutaqeer, and the contact of the Afghan leadership with the Pakistani government was very welcoming. He said that Pakistan was deeply concerned about the growing terrorism in the country saying that in the context of terrorism, Pakistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also visited Afghanistan a few months ago to inform its government about their concerns.