QUETTA - Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Mon­day expressed displeasure at the purported “undue interference of the courts in government affairs”. “Due to court’s interferences, there is a stumbling block in the execu­tion of government affairs,” Chief Minister Balochistan said in a statement issued here on Monday. The CM was of the view that court decisions were creating a develop­mental and administrative crisis. He urged the court to play its con­stitutional role. The chief minister also summoned a high-level meet­ing today (Monday) on the situa­tion created by the court order on government decisions. The chief secretary, secretary law, secretary of prosecution, advocate general and prosecutor general will par­ticipate in the meeting.

AFGHAN DELEGATION TO VISIT PAKISTAN IN MAY

Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources Sena­tor Abdul Qadir on Monday said that a high-level Afghan delegation would visit Pakistan in the first week of May. “The Afghan delega­tion will discuss with Foreign Min­ister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the details regarding the imple­mentation of the agreed matters,” he added. In a statement issued here, Senator Abdul Qadir said that the delegation of Afghan leaders would be led by Ameer Mutaqeer, and the contact of the Afghan leadership with the Pakistani gov­ernment was very welcoming. He said that Pakistan was deeply con­cerned about the growing terror­ism in the country saying that in the context of terrorism, Pakistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rab­bani Khar and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also visited Afghani­stan a few months ago to inform its government about their concerns.